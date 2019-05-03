Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida senators say Venezuela is national security issue

May 3, 2019 5:10 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s U.S. senators are increasing pressure on the Trump administration to act on the crisis in Venezuela, calling it a national security matter.

After a Friday discussion with Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan exiles, Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio chastised Cuba for aiding socialist president Nicolas Maduro in a standoff with U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The Cuban government denies accusations that it has troops in Venezuela.

The U.S. and more than 50 nations view Maduro’s re-election last year as illegitimate because of fraud.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rubio mocked reports that Maduro was defeating Guaidó three days after the opposition leader called for a military uprising on Tuesday that failed to push Venezuela’s military into rebellion.

“This notion that Maduro is winning is ridiculous,” he said. “This is a peaceful movement of civil disobedience.”

Rubio said there are no questions there’s a real threat to the U.S. Rubio said the U.S. government must be prepared to face Venezuela, and suggested the militant Hezbollah group is present in the South American nation. The leader of Lebanon’s militant group has denied the claim.

Scott said the U.S. military must deliver humanitarian aid to stop what he called a “genocide,” caused by shortages of food and medicine. He warned Venezuela could become the next Syria.

“You look at all the bad players and see what happened there. You got Russia, you got Iran, you got Hezbollah. They are all there,” Scott said. “To think that we are not going to have Syria in this hemisphere if we don’t deal with this now. It’s going to happen, it’s just when it happens.”

The lawmakers met with Romy Moreno, the wife of Guaidó’s chief of staff Roberto Marrero. Marrero was jailed last month by Venezuelan authorities, who accuse him of being involved in a scheme to overthrow Maduro.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Also on Friday, the Trump administration ended a week of pointed but vague threats of a military response to the Venezuelan political crisis with a meeting at the Pentagon to consider its options, though there was still no sign any action was on the horizon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.