Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former attorney general headlines energy reform effort

May 7, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is headlining a new coalition advocating to “uberize” the state’s electric utilities by promoting competition.

Cuccinelli and groups from across the political spectrum announced Tuesday the formation of the Virginia Energy Reform Coalition, including environmental and libertarian-leaning groups.

The new coalition said it wants electric monopolies limited to just controlling transmission and distribution of electricity, and allow competition for the generation of power.

Critics of Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric monopoly, have long complained that the company uses its outsized influence in state politics to charge customers too much and stifle innovation.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company’s customers already “get a great value” and deregulating utilities in Virginia would lead to higher prices and less reliable service.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.