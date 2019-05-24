Listen Live Sports

...

Former Missouri governor returns to Navy, but not as a SEAL

May 24, 2019 11:15 am
 
< a min read
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will return to the Navy but not as one of the elite Navy SEAL team.

The Kansas City Star reports Greitens will return to the Navy as an officer assigned to the Navy Operation Support Center in St. Louis. He will be designated as a general unrestricted line officer.

Navy Personnel Command spokeswoman Cmdr. Karin Burzynski said people in that designation usually perform general office jobs.

Greitens made a request to the Navy in April to transfer from inactive standby reserve status to active status in the selected reserves.

Greitens resigned as governor in June 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. He mentioned his service as a Navy SEAL frequently throughout his campaign and tenure as governor.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

