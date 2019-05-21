Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
France’s Macron accuses Bannon, Russians of eroding Europe

May 21, 2019 3:37 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is accusing former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and Russian oligarchs of conspiring with Europe’s nationalists to dismantle the European Union.

The centrist French leader said in an interview with French regional newspapers published Tuesday that Europeans “should not be naive” about foreign interference ahead of this week’s European Parliament elections. He said “Russians and some others” are financing extreme political parties in Europe, without elaborating.

Macron’s interview is a last-ditch appeal for support for his centrist movement in the elections, in which nationalists are expected to gain ground amid worries about migration.

Macron singled out Bannon for criticism. Bannon has been in France in recent days and praised far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign. Le Pen herself distanced herself from Bannon, however, as she tries to broaden her National Rally party’s appeal.

For more news from The Associated Press on the European Parliament elections, go to https://www.apnews.com/EuropeanParliament

