Funeral service held for civil rights icon Judge Damon Keith

DETROIT (AP) — Flags were lowered and federal court offices closed for the day in parts of Michigan to honor prominent Judge Damon J. Keith , who was a figure in the civil rights movement.

A funeral service for Keith was Monday at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the state capitol complex and on all state buildings to be lowered Monday to half-staff. Federal court offices for the Eastern District of Michigan were closed.

Keith, who was remembered as a legal trailblazer, died April 28 at age 96. He served more than 50 years in the federal courts, and before his death still heard cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

