Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Funeral set for Navy recruit who died at boot camp

May 6, 2019 8:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Friends and family are remembering an 18-year-old Navy recruit from Alabama who died at boot camp.

A funeral is scheduled Monday for Kelsey Nobles of Mobile. She died last month after collapsing during training at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

The pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, Alan Floyd, tells WKRG-TV that Noble is being buried with full military honors in Mobile.

Nobles graduated from Baker High School last year and joined the military.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nobles’ father told news outlets that she passed out after a physical fitness test and went into cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a civilian hospital.

Nobles was the second person to die at the training facility under similar circumstances in recent months. The Navy is investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.