Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gannett shareholders rebuff attempt to replace board

May 16, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Shareholders of USA Today owner Gannett have rebuffed an attempt to overthrow its board.

Gannett, which also owns dozens of other newspapers, says its slate of eight directors had beaten opposing candidates nominated by a media group vying to revive its previously rejected takeover bid for Gannett .

The results were based on a preliminary count of a vote held Thursday at Gannett’s annual meeting.

MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media, had been angling to install directors that would support its offer to buy Gannett for $12 per share, or $1.36 billion. Gannett’s board rejected that bid as inadequate in early February, when the company’s stock was trading around $11.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Gannett’s shares fell 11 cents to $8.76 in Thursday afternoon trading.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.