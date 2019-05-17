Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gas company sues Maryland over blocked pipeline

May 17, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A gas company has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Maryland after a board of high-ranking state officials voted unanimously to reject a proposed pipeline across 3 miles (4 kilometers) of western Maryland.

Columbia Gas filed the lawsuit Thursday to seek access to the property through eminent domain proceedings.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works, which includes Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot, voted 3-0 in January against an easement for TransCanada’s pipeline.

It would run under the Potomac River near Hancock, Maryland, and extend from Columbia Gas’ network in Pennsylvania to Mountaineer Gas’ distribution system in West Virginia.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Environmentalists and residents have been vocal about opposing the pipeline, which would carry natural gas. More than 60 state lawmakers opposed the pipeline.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.