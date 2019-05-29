Listen Live Sports

Georgia candidate behind ‘deportation bus’ pleads guilty

May 29, 2019 1:30 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia gubernatorial candidate who campaigned in a “deportation bus” has pleaded guilty to falsely reporting that computer servers were stolen from his office.

Michael Williams, a Republican ex-state senator, was indicted in December in Hall County, northeast of Atlanta, on charges of insurance fraud and lying to investigators.

District Attorney Lee Darragh told news outlets Williams pleaded guilty under Georgia’s First Offender Act. He was sentenced last week to serve four years of probation, 120 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine.

The charges stem from an investigation after Williams reported a burglary in May 2018.

Williams finished last in the five-man Republican primary. He campaigned on loyalty to President Donald Trump and publicity stunts, including the “deportation bus,” symbolically targeting people in the country illegally.

