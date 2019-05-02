Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Germany’s Merkel arrives in Niger on West Africa tour

May 2, 2019 1:49 pm
 
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Niger for the final stop of her three-nation West Africa tour.

Earlier on Thursday Merkel met with some of the 850 German soldiers who are serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

She had started the day by meeting with university students in Burkina Faso, where she encouraged them to look to the future instead of supporting Islamic extremism.

Merkel’s visit has focused on increasing support for the vast Sahel region as countries there fight a growing threat posed by jihadists.

Leaders from the five nations that make up the G5 Sahel met with Merkel in Burkina Faso’s capital, and Germany pledged tens of millions of euros (dollars) to help secure the troubled region.

