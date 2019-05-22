Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German government OKs plan to shoot protected wolves

May 22, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to relax rules against shooting wolves if the animals kill sheep or other livestock.

Wolves are an endangered species in Germany and they had largely been protected from being hunted, to the annoyance of farmers who claim they are causing widespread damage to herds.

Cabinet agreed Wednesday on a bill that will allow wolves to be killed even if it’s unclear which member of a pack was responsible for the killing of a farm animal.

Germany’s agriculture minister had also wanted the option of shooting wolves as a precautionary measure, a move the environment ministry opposed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Parliament can amend the bill before it is passed.

According to official figures, there were 75 wolf packs, 30 breeding pairs and 3 lone wolves in the country last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.