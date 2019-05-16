Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German submarine inspected for damage after mishap in Norway

May 16, 2019 5:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German Defense Ministry says experts are assessing whether any serious damage was done to one of its submarines after its rudder touched the ground as it was leaving a Norwegian harbor.

The ministry said Thursday that divers have taken photos of the ship’s rudder and it shows no visible signs of damage, but that it is standard procedure to evaluate the seaworthiness of a vessel while it is docked after such an incident.

The ministry says the Type 212A diesel-electric submarine grazed the ground Tuesday as it was going backward at slow speed, executing a turn as it was departing the Haakonsvern harbor. It has now re-docked in the harbor for inspection.

Germany regularly conducts deep water trials off of Norway.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.