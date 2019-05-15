Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany to introduce minimum wage for apprentices

May 15, 2019 6:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is introducing a minimum wage for apprentices, a move likely to raise the income of tens of thousands of young people.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved draft legislation that will see minimum pay for apprentices of 515 euros ($578) per month introduced next year. It will rise annually.

News agency dpa reported that, according to the Federal Labor Agency, nearly 65,000 apprentices earned less than 400 euros at the end of 2017 and another 50,000 got less than 500 euros — more than 7 percent of all apprentices in total.

The measure is separate from a national minimum wage for employees that was introduced in 2015 and whose level is reviewed regularly. It currently stands at 9.19 euros ($10.32) per hour.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.