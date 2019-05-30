Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gillibrand lands her 1st New Hampshire endorsement for 2020

May 30, 2019 5:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) has picked up her first New Hampshire endorsement, announcing that state Rep. Sue Ford says she’s “the best person” for the White House.

In a statement released by Gillibrand’s campaign, Ford says the New York senator “cares for New Hampshire families and her own.”

Ford is a four-term member of the Legislature from Grafton. She says Gillibrand “will always fight for the silenced, marginalized, or ignored.”

New Hampshire holds the nation’s first presidential primary and is set to vote on Feb. 11, eight days after the leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Advertisement

Gillibrand has continued to lag former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in early polls despite repeated visits to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.