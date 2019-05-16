Listen Live Sports

GOP adviser rejects deal to lobby against Russia sanctions

May 16, 2019 4:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A GOP political consultant and one of President Donald Trump’s harshest Republican critics has backed out of an agreement to lobby against potential U.S. sanctions on Russia.

John Weaver says on his Twitter page Thursday his decision to work for the U.S. subsidiary of a Russian uranium services company was a “mistake” because it could distract him from “playing any role” in trying to ensure Trump serves only one term.

Weaver is a strategist for John Kasich, Ohio’s former Republican governor. Kasich has contemplated a primary challenge against Trump.

A foreign agent registration statement posted on a Justice Department website shows Weaver was to be paid $350,000 through October to represent the Tenam Corporation on a range of issues that may include any restrictions on nuclear energy trade with Russia.

