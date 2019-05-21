Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Greece: Supreme Court hears appeal for far-left killer

May 21, 2019 9:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by an extremist serving multiple life sentences for the killings of 11 people against the denial of a temporary leave of absence from prison.

Dimitris Koufodinas, who was convicted in 2003, is on hunger strike because of the refusal and was moved to intensive care last week.

There has been a barrage of vandal attacks on high-profile targets in support of the hitman of the now defunct November 17, Greece’s deadliest far-left group. The latest occurred midday Tuesday, when a group of about 10 people threw red paint at parliament and set off a smoke bomb. Other targets have included the U.S. ambassador’s home, banks, shops, political offices and police stations.

The Rouvikonas anarchist group claimed responsibility for the parliament attack.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.