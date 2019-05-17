Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Group wants Tennessee DA to resign over anti-Islam post

May 17, 2019 4:44 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee district attorney is facing calls to resign after posting several anti-Islam remarks to social media.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday that it was asking for Tennessee’s Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott to resign. The advocacy group also said it was asking the Tennessee Republican Party to “repudiate” Northcott for posting the remarks.

According to screenshots of the posts, Northcott wrote in a Facebook comment that the Islam belief system is “evil, violent and against God’s truth” and that being Muslim is no different than “being part of the KKK, Aryan Nation, etc.” Northcott made the comments while responding to a Republican candidate’s post in late April.

Northcott’s office did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

