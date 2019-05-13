Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Guatemala court rules out run by ex-dictator’s daugher

May 13, 2019 8:29 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Constitutional Court says the daughter of former dictator José Efraín Rios Montt cannot run for president in the country’s June election.

The court’s decision on Zury Rios Sosa’s candidacy Monday was confirmed by court secretary Martin Guzmán.

In February, Guatemala’s Supreme Court provisionally allowed Rios Sosa to be a candidate for the conservative Valor party. The Citizen Registry of the Supreme Electoral Court had previously blocked her candidacy because the constitution bans relatives of presidents from holding the presidency.

Rios Sosa was out of the country and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Her late father took power in a 1982 coup. He was convicted in 2013 of genocide and crimes against humanity, but the ruling was set aside and he died before another trial could be held.

