Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hate crime charge dropped against agent shot by trooper

May 25, 2019 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hate crime charge has been dropped against a federal agent shot last year after police say he pointed a laser-sighted gun in the direction of a uniformed Louisiana State Police trooper.

In a statement Friday, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said prosecutors dropped the charge against 44-year-old Ronald Martin, of Fort Knox, Kentucky. He says the office will continue to press the remaining charges, including aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm.

Martin’s attorney Elizabeth Carpenter says Martin wasn’t intentionally pointing his gun at anyone.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Daley said the charge was dropped after the district attorney’s office could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Martin intentionally pointed his laser-equipped gun at the trooper in December.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.