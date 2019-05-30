Listen Live Sports

Hearing delayed for man facing hate-crime charge in stabbing

May 30, 2019 12:26 pm
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A judge is postponing a pretrial hearing for a white man charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of a black student on the University of Maryland’s campus.

Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill Jr. was scheduled to hear arguments Thursday on defense attorneys’ request to bar prosecutors from presenting evidence that Sean Urbanski belonged to a racist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

But the judge rescheduled the hearing for June 5 because Urbanski wasn’t brought to court from jail in time for Thursday’s hearing.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. Collins was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when he was stabbed to death.

