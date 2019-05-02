Listen Live Sports

Hearing set in Trump fight over bank subpoenas

May 2, 2019 11:54 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Congress has agreed to postpone a deadline for two banks to respond to subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Trump filed a lawsuit Monday in New York seeking to block Deutsche (DOY’-chuh) Bank and Capital One from responding to subpoenas from House committees demanding records as part of investigations into the Republican’s private business dealings.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos signed an order Wednesday setting a hearing for May 22.

In the meantime, lawyers for Congressional Democrats agreed to allow the banks to delay their response to the subpoena until after the judge rules.

The lawsuit by Trump, sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka asks the judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and unenforceable.

Deutsche Bank has said it will cooperate with any “authorized investigations.”

This story has been corrected to say that the judge signed the order on Wednesday, not Monday.

