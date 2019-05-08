Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Hogan praises approval of visas to support crab industry

May 8, 2019 4:33 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is praising federal approval for thousands of additional visas for foreign workers this summer to support the state’s crab industry.

Hogan made the announcement Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security finalized allowing the additional visas through the H-2B Nonimmigrant Temporary Worker Program.

Hogan says he spoke with Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on Tuesday to underscore the importance of the issue. In March, the Republican governor called on federal officials to reverse a 2018 decision to limit the number of visas available through the program. An additional 30,000 visas have been allowed.

The governor says he’ll continue to urge Congress to reach a permanent solution “to ensure our state’s crab houses are productive and successful both now and in the future.”

