The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
House subcommittee to hold May 15 hearing on Boeing 737 Max

May 2, 2019 1:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. House subcommittee has scheduled a May 15 hearing on the Boeing 737 Max airliner.

The Aviation Subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold the hearing at 10 a.m.

The committee’s website says the hearing will be on the “status of the Boeing 737 Max.”

Witnesses were not announced, but the committee is likely to summon representatives from Boeing as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. They’ll be asked about how the FAA certified the plane to be airworthy.

The Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

