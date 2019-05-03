Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hungary says EU shouldn’t ‘mislead’ Turkey about membership

May 3, 2019 7:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s foreign minister says the European Union should stop “misleading” Turkey about its prospects of membership in the bloc and instead offer it a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday that his counterparts from some of the larger EU members reject Turkey’s membership at closed-door meetings, but don’t say so publicly.

Szijjarto also praised Turkey’s role in preventing some 4.5 million migrants, mostly Syrians, currently in Turkey from migrating to Europe, saying “Europe’s security today begins in Turkey.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told reporters that Turkey and the United States are trying to work out a date for a possible visit to Turkey by President Donald Trump, amid a deepening rift between the NATO allies over Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.