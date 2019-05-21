Listen Live Sports

Indian state lawmaker killed in suspected rebel ambush

May 21, 2019 8:12 am
 
ITANAGAR, India (AP) — Police say an Indian lawmaker in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has been killed in an ambush by suspected rebels.

Police officers in the state capital of Itanagar say Legislative Assembly member Tirong Aboh of the National People’s Party and 10 relatives and party workers were attacked with automatic weapons as they traveled to Aboh’s constituency along a route used by rebels to reach hideouts in neighboring Myanmar.

The attack occurred two days before votes are to be tallied in India’s mammoth national elections.

NPP leader Kumar Waii says Aboh’s death was “a political killing.”

Three political workers in Arunachal Pradesh were also killed in recent weeks by suspected rebels.

Northeastern insurgent groups have attacked politicians for decades in a bid for independence from India.

