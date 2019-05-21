Listen Live Sports

Indicted sheriff ordered to surrender gun, not make threats

May 21, 2019 2:48 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has warned a suspended sheriff to not contact anyone in law enforcement about charges he jailed an innocent man and then created a fake police report to try to cover his tracks.

The lawyer for suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood denied he made any threats to witnesses or employees at the sheriff’s office, but agreed to the stipulation of his bond at his arraignment Tuesday.

Underwood was also ordered to surrender all his guns.

Prosecutors say Underwood and two deputies were angered by someone videotaping a police investigation so they held in him jail for three days, created a fake police report and lied to the FBI.

Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and sheriff’s Lt. Johnny Neal Jr. also appeared in court Tuesday.

