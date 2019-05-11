Listen Live Sports

Inmate, 19 at age of crime, seeks execution reprieve

May 11, 2019 2:14 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate’s attorney has asked the governor to halt his Thursday lethal injection.

Michael Brandon Samra was 19 when he participated in the 1997 slayings of four people, including two children.

Samra’s attorney sent a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asking for a reprieve. He wrote there’s growing concern about the appropriateness of the death penalty for those under 21.

He asked the governor to delay the execution until the Kentucky Supreme Court issues a ruling in a case focused on the issue of age.

He has also asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay. The Alabama attorney general’s office is opposing the request.

State attorneys say courts have upheld a “bright line” of age 18 for the death penalty.

