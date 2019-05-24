Listen Live Sports

Inslee says he’s hit donor threshold for presidential debate

May 24, 2019 3:34 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s hit a fundraising threshold to qualify for the Democratic presidential debates slated to begin next month.

Inslee said while appearing at a climate rally in Las Vegas that he learned Friday morning he’d received donations from at least 65,000 people, earning him a spot on stage.

The governor has focused his campaign on climate change and says that by meeting the donor threshold, he’s ensuring that climate change will be part of the debate among the crowded field of candidates.

The Democratic National Committee will allow candidates to reach the stage by either meeting the donor threshold or by receiving at least 1% support in three reputable national or early nominating state polls.

