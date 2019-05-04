Listen Live Sports

Iran sentences president’s brother to prison for corruption

May 4, 2019 11:45 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani’s brother has been sentenced to an unspecified prison term for corruption.

ISNA said Saturday that Hossein Fereidoun, a close confidante of the president, will be able to appeal the verdict. The financial misconduct charges date back to 2016, and were brought by hard-liners who dominate the country’s judiciary.

Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran’s political system, changed his surname decades ago.

Fereidoun’s trial began in February, and he’s been free on bail since spending a night in prison in 2017.

He had played a role as part of the team that negotiated Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Iran has in the past jailed allies of former presidents for similar charges.

