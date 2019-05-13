Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iran: Suspect sentenced to 10 years for spying for Britain

May 13, 2019 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’ judiciary says an Iranian national has been sentenced to 10 years on charges of spying for Britain.

Monday’s report by the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the spokesman of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, as saying the suspect worked for the British Council and cooperated with Britain’s intelligence.

Esmaili did not identify the suspect by name or gender. He said the suspect was sentenced after “clearly confessing to assignments with the British intelligence.”

A British-Iranian woman held in Tehran, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the “soft toppling” of Iran’s government while traveling with her young daughter.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charity arm of Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016. Her sentence has been widely criticized.

Iran does not recognize dual nationality.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.