Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Iranian paper says journalist, activists detained at protest

May 4, 2019 6:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian newspaper says one of its reporters was detained by police earlier this week while she was covering a protest marking International Workers’ Day, in which dozens of labor activists were also arrested.

The pro-reform Shargh newspaper said Saturday that Marzieh Amiri was detained at a demonstration outside the Iranian parliament in Tehran. It said authorities detained some 30 protesting workers including two workers’ leaders, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi.

The semi-official Mehr news agency reports the detainees will be released soon, citing general prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri.

Over the past two years, Iran has seen occasional protests over its worsening economy. In 2018, the Trump administration re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran after pulling out from 2015 nuclear deal.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nationwide protests in 2017 led to 25 deaths.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.