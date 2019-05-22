Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Islamabad police official suspended following girl’s killing

May 22, 2019 8:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan have suspended a police chief in the capital, Islamabad, over the disappearance, rape and killing of a 10-year-old girl whose case triggered widespread condemnation and outrage, including on social media.

Officer Mohammad Imran says the chief, Mohammad Abbas, was suspended on Wednesday for failing to act promptly in the case. An investigation is under way.

The body of the girl, who disappeared after leaving home a week ago, was discovered two days ago in a nearby forest.

The killing triggered protests in Islamabad by members of the girl’s family, originally from the Pashtun minority Mohmand region bordering Afghanistan, and other Pashtuns.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Crimes against children are common in Pakistan and often go unpunished. Authorities in October executed a man convicted of killing eight children, including 7-year-old Zainab Ansari.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.