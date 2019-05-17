Listen Live Sports

Israel claims its troops didn’t kill paraplegic Palestinian

May 17, 2019 1:44 pm
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has closed a criminal investigation into the death of a paraplegic Palestinian man shot while demonstrating along Gaza’s border with Israel in 2017, saying the probe found “no evidence” that its soldiers fired the fatal bullet.

The army said Friday it shot toward “the lower parts of main instigators” in response to a “violent riot.”

The 29-year-old Ibrahim Abu Thraya, hailed as a symbol of heroism by Palestinians, died after a bullet struck his head, according to Palestinian medical records obtained by The Associated Press, during a protest against President Trump’s decision to recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Witnesses said no gunfire came from the Palestinian side.

Human rights groups have long criticized Israeli military investigations, alleging they’re designed to whitewash abuses by troops.

