The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Japan, China agree to boost relations ahead of Xi visit

May 17, 2019 7:02 am
 
< a min read
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and China have agreed to boost their relations ahead of a planned visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan in June, his first since coming to power in 2013.

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday that the timing is appropriate for the two sides to deepen ties.

Abe said Xi’s visit would be a catalyst for further developing relations.

Yang is meeting top officials in Japan to discuss details of Xi’s visit, when he will attend a Group of 20 summit.

The two Asian powers have disputes over the ownership of tiny islands and undersea deposits in the East China Sea, as well as over wartime history, but their relations have improved recently amid the U.S. trade war with China.

