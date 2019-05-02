Listen Live Sports

Judge keeps juror names secret after Minnesota cop convicted

May 2, 2019 5:13 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is keeping secret the names of jurors who convicted a Minneapolis police officer this week in the shooting of an unarmed woman.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance cited the possibility of unwanted publicity and harassment in an order Thursday that keeps the jurors’ identification sealed for 90 more days.

The jury on Tuesday convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was shot when she approached Noor’s squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

Quaintance had cited the same factors when she ordered a confidential jury when trial began a month ago.

She said jurors can identify themselves if they choose. She said she would reconsider the sealing in 90 days.

