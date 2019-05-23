Listen Live Sports

Kansas police kill man who fired shots in standoff with them

May 23, 2019 12:43 pm
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a man who was firing gunshots inside an apartment has been shot and killed by officers after they tried to get him to surrender.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says officers responding to a report of an explosion around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at a south side Wichita apartment heard shots. He says SWAT officers tried calling and texting the gunman inside the apartment without success until shortly before 6 a.m.

KFDI-FM reports that nearby apartments were evacuated but no residents were hurt.

Ramsay says the man was alone and having a “mental health crisis.”

Police say two officers fired multiple shots and killed the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released. They say the man had multiple guns and that a total of about 30 gunshots were reported. An armored police vehicle was struck four times.

Information from: KFDI-FM, http://news.kfdi.com

