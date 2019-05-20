Listen Live Sports

Kentucky governor gets election-eve boost from Trump

May 20, 2019 6:14 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump refers to Gov. Matt Bevin as his “good friend” and urges Kentucky Republicans to support the governor’s reelection in a recorded phone message on the eve of the state’s primary election.

Bevin’s campaign says Trump’s message went out statewide Monday evening.

Trump points to the governor’s support of gun rights and the state’s job growth and low unemployment under Bevin’s stewardship. The president says Bevin is “100% with us.”

Bevin played up his ties with Trump during a low-key primary campaign. A recent Bevin ad showed him alongside Trump and touted their willingness to shake up the political system.

Bevin faces three GOP challengers Tuesday, including state Rep. Robert Goforth, who criticized Bevin’s feud with teachers who used sick days to rally against measures the governor supports.

