The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Kentucky woman reunited with dog missing for 5 years

May 31, 2019 9:51 am
 
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman who lost her two Jack Russell terriers five years ago has been reunited with one of them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Janece Parsons got a call Tuesday that said her dog Army had been found safe and was identified through a microchip. Parsons and her family picked up the 16-year-old deaf dog from the Hardin County Animal Shelter in Elizabethtown just as the shelter opened the next day.

Parsons says she was visiting Hardin County in 2014 when the dogs vanished, likely scared off by a nearby shooting range. She says Army and the still missing Leia weren’t found despite a door-to-door search and posters placed around town.

She says Army and her dog Roxie are now getting to know each other.

This version corrects the year the dog went missing to 2014.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

