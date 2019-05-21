Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kin of man slain by Virginia police sue for wrongful death

May 21, 2019 8:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Relatives of a Virginia man killed by police in 2017 are now suing the officers who shot him, saying they acted without regard for human life.

The Daily Press reports the lawsuit comes just after Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell ruled the officers were justified in shooting 24-year-old DeAndre Bethea.

The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday and accuses Williamsburg police Detective Maurice Craighill and Newport News police Sgt. Charles A. Howser of acting recklessly and without provocation.

Police have said Bethea was driving a stolen truck at officers late one night that October. Bell says the officers could see Bethea was holding a gun, so they fired at the vehicle, striking him five times. Two passengers were wounded. The lawsuit says Bethea was driving away from police.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.