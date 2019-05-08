Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kurt Lang dies; was social scientist, author, Nazi expert

May 8, 2019 12:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — An expert on Nazi Germany and sociologist who with his wife wrote several books about the influence of television on politics and public opinion has died. Kurt Lang was 95.

His daughter Glenna Lang says he died May 1 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lang fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1936 when he was 12. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He returned to his homeland in 1944 where as a soldier and later a civilian he helped root out Nazis.

His investigations into Germany’s descent into fascism and its struggle to become a democracy inspired him to become a social scientist.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

His wife, Gladys Engel Lang, died in 2016. Survivors include two children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.