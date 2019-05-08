Kurt Lang dies; was social scientist, author, Nazi expert

BOSTON (AP) — An expert on Nazi Germany and sociologist who with his wife wrote several books about the influence of television on politics and public opinion has died. Kurt Lang was 95.

His daughter Glenna Lang says he died May 1 at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lang fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1936 when he was 12. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He returned to his homeland in 1944 where as a soldier and later a civilian he helped root out Nazis.

His investigations into Germany’s descent into fascism and its struggle to become a democracy inspired him to become a social scientist.

His wife, Gladys Engel Lang, died in 2016. Survivors include two children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

