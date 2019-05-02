Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmaker: Abortion comments meant to criticize hypocrisy

May 2, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker who remarked “kill them now or kill them later” during debate on an abortion bill said he was trying to criticize politicians’ focus on abortion as they neglect social services.

The comments by Democratic Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham drew widespread attention on social media including condemnations from Donald Trump, Jr.

The Birmingham Democrat made the comment as lawmakers debated a bill to outlaw almost all abortions in the state.

Rogers said during debate that some unwanted children end up in the electric chair. He said, “So you kill them now or kill them later. But the bottom line is we shouldn’t be making this decision.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rogers later said during he was trying to point out hypocrisy. He said that Alabama hasn’t expanded Medicaid social services or helped social services, but lawmakers are focused on abortion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.