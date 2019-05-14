Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Lawmakers ask watchdog to probe migrant teen camp’s contract

May 14, 2019 11:14 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Three Democratic lawmakers are requesting a government watchdog agency investigate how a private company tied to former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly secured a no-bid contract to hold migrant children in a Florida facility.

South Florida U.S. representatives Donna Shalala, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell sent a letter to the Office of Inspector General in the Health and Human Services Department on Tuesday. They asked to probe Kelly’s role in the contract negotiations given he was a board member by the umbrella company Caliburn International.

Caliburn’s subsidiary Comprehensive Health Services was recently awarded a $341 million contract in a no-bid phase to expand the facility in Homestead, Florida. Previous contracts were given in a competitive process.

About 2,500 teens are held there after crossing the border unaccompanied.

