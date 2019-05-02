Lawmaker’s ‘Nazi’ remark over pipeline fight draws criticism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker protesting a gas pipeline project in her neighborhood is apologizing for saying “Nazis were just doing their jobs too” in response to complaints that demonstrators were preventing workers from doing their jobs.

Democratic Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, of Chester County, said Thursday on Twitter that her language was insensitive and that she sincerely apologized.

She earlier had accused oil-and-gas industry consultants of stirring up outrage and said the fight wasn’t with the workers.

Otten’s initial Saturday comment on Twitter responded to complaints by a pro-pipeline organization that pipeline opponents were blocking worksites.

Criticizing Otten’s words were top Democratic lawmakers, the head of Steamfitters Local 420, the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia-area chapter and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

The state Republican Party wants Otten to resign.

