Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawyers say detainees tortured in Turkish police custody

May 29, 2019 4:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISTANBUL (AP) — A lawyers’ group says five former Turkish foreign ministry employees were tortured while in police custody.

The Ankara Bar Association said late Tuesday that five of six detainees interviewed reported being stripped, beaten and threatened with object rape.

They are among 249 former ministry staff detained last week, suspected of cheating on the ministry’s entrance exams and of links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of masterminding a 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara police denied the allegations, saying detainees had daily medical check-ups and no ill treatment had been documented.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

In a crackdown following the coup attempt, over 130,000 civil servants were fired through emergency decrees and trials are pending for 77,000 people arrested for alleged links to Gulen and other outlawed groups.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.