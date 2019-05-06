Listen Live Sports

Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike

May 6, 2019 7:38 am
 
BEIRUT (AP) — The Beirut Stock Exchange suspended trading on Monday due to the open strike declared by the employees of Lebanon’s central bank.

Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget.

A statement posted on the stock market’s website Monday said the clearance and settlement of transactions cannot be done on time “during the period of open strike.”

“In order to protect the interest of all investors, the Beirut Stock Exchange declares the suspension of trading in its markets till further notice,” it said.

