Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Libyan TV says 2 reporters kidnapped amid Tripoli fighting

May 3, 2019 9:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan television channel says two of its reporters were kidnapped by forces loyal to a military commander while covering fighting in the capital, Tripoli.

Libya Alahrar TV said in a statement Friday that forces allied with Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter allegedly detained the journalists Mohamed al-Qarg and Mohamed al-Shibani, who went missing a day earlier.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army has been locked in a monthlong battle to take Tripoli against militias loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government. The fighting has killed at least 345 people, including 22 civilians, according to the United Nations.

Nasser al-Hawary, a Libyan human rights advocate, said this was the first kidnapping of journalists since fighting began April 4. He said both parties may begin targeting reporters to conceal the situation on the ground.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.