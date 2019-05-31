Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Malawi opposition leader petitions to nullify vote results

May 31, 2019 9:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The Malawi opposition leader who placed a close second in the presidential election says he has petitioned the High Court to nullify the results, calling them “daylight robbery.”

Lazarus Chakwera spoke Friday as President Peter Mutharika in his inaugural speech urged the southern African nation to move on. The 78-year-old won a second term with 38% of the vote to Chakwera’s 35%.

Chakwera called on Malawians to protest, alleging irregularities. The court this week threw out an injunction he obtained to briefly stop the electoral commission from releasing final voting results. He had sought a partial recount.

Mutharika said that “whether you voted for us or not, I am still your president” and that violence would destroy the country.

Advertisement

Third-place candidate Saulos Chilima also has petitioned to have results nullified.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.