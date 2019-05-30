Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Malaysia PM says global garbage trade ‘grossly unfair’

May 30, 2019 9:58 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — The practice of advanced countries such as the U.S., Canada and Japan sending their non-recyclable waste to poorer countries is “grossly unfair” and should stop, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday.

Mahathir comments during a visit to Tokyo on came days after his government announced plans to return thousands of tons of imported plastic waste back to where it came from.

“It is grossly unfair for rich countries to send their waste to poor countries simply because poor countries have no choice and maybe it contributes a little to their economy,” Mahathir said at a news conference. “We don’t need your waste because our own waste is enough to give us problems.”

China banned the import of plastic waste last year, leading several Southeast Asian nations to become new targets.

Advertisement

In the Philippines, a cargo ship arrived in a northern port on Thursday to pick up and return 69 containers of garbage to Canada. Officials say the trash was shipped illegally to the Philippines in 2013-2014.

“You give us the waste then you are going to have us insist that we pollute the environment by getting rid of the waste,” Mahathir said. “But please remember that when you pollute one part of the world you pollute the rest of the world also.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.