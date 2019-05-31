Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man described as ‘career criminal’ gets 16 years in prison

May 31, 2019 5:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man who prosecutors have described as an “armed career criminal” has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old Kirk Gross to the prison term and five years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gross has had previous felony convictions, including three armed robberies and a shooting.

In Baltimore, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur portrayed Gross as an “armed career criminal with a history of committing violent gun crimes” in Maryland’s biggest city.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say officers also found more than 2 grams of cocaine in multiple baggies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.