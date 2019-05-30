Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Maryland man fatally set himself on fire near White House

May 30, 2019 8:11 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland man who set himself on fire at a national park near the White House has died.

U.S. Park police tell news outlets 33-year-old Arnav Gupta died from his injuries late Wednesday. Police say officers and U.S. Secret Service agents responded to a report of the burning man earlier on the Ellipse that afternoon and extinguished the flames. Gupta was hospitalized in critical condition.

Montgomery County, Maryland, police said earlier Wednesday that investigators were searching for Gupta and were concerned for his welfare. They said he was last seen alive that morning when he left his Bethesda-area home.

Park police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado says Washington, D.C., police are now handling the investigation.

